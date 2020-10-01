STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Daily Covid-19 count crosses 1,000 for first time in Ernakulam

The district crossed the 1,000-mark in daily Covid cases for the first time on Wednesday.

Published: 01st October 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Frontline Workers

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district crossed the 1,000-mark in daily Covid cases for the first time on Wednesday. Of the 1,056 new Covid cases, 896 contracted the infection through local transmission.The number of active cases in the district crossed 7,000 even as six more healthcare workers tested positive for the virus. Among those tested positive on the day, 140 persons contracted the disease through unknown sources. Eight persons arrived from other states. Active cases in the district rose to 7,876.

In the wake of the surge in cases, eight new Covid First-Line Treatment Centres will begin functioning at Palluruthy, Vyttila, Mattanchery, Vaduthala, Edakochi, Kaloor, Kathrikadavu and Edappally, said District Collector S Suhas. Telemedicine facility will be made available for home treatment, with a total of 4,084 people under treatment for Covid at their homes. West Kochi remains a concern for the health department with over 3,000 Covid cases reported from the region so far. Meanwhile, 263 Covid patients recovered from the illness.  

Flying squads to strengthen Covid restrictions      
A District Disaster Management Authority meeting chaired by Collector Suhas has decided to form Flying Squads at the taluk and local self-government levels to strengthen the enforcement of Covid restrictions. The squads will be formed under the leadership of the respective tahsildars and village officers/LSG secretaries. At the taluk level, the squad will comprise the tahsildar, deputy tahsildar, junior superintendent, a clerk and a police officer. The secretary, village officer, panchayat/village-level officers and a police officer will form the squad at the LSG level. Taluk Incident Commanders will evaluate the functioning of the teams on a daily basis and submit a weekly report to the collector.

Dist administration to form special squads 
District Collector S Suhas has decided to form special panchayat and taluk-level squads to tighten the containment measures in the district. In a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday, the collector directed Taluk Incident Commanders to evaluate the activities of the squads on a daily basis and submit activity reports every week. The deputy collectors, in charge of the taluks, will coordinate the activities of the teams. As part tightening vigil, the district will only allow 50 people for weddings and 20 for funerals.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Ernakulam
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp