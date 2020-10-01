Young and violent! 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent incidents imply that both victims and accused have criminal backgrounds and have been involved with gangsters and criminals. According to Dr C J John, psychiatrist and writer, drugs may be a catalyst in many cases of violence. “Under the influence of drugs, people lose their inhibitions in expressing anger,” said the doctor. He added that in most cases, frustration is being expressed as anger, and many external factors like dysfunctional families may contribute to the involvement of people in criminal activities.

Identifying delinquency

Most young delinquents exhibit patterns like:

History of violent victimisation

History of early aggressive behaviour

Involvement with drugs and alcohol

Intellectual disabilities

Instability in academics and job

High emotional distress