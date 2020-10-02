STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A Gandhian tribute

Online art exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi commenced on October 1

Published: 02nd October 2020 05:59 AM

Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 'Spectres of Mahatma - Gandhiji did not commit suicide’ , an online art exhibition organised by White Rose Movement, a city-based cultural organisation commenced at 1 am on Friday. The three -month exhibition pays tribute to Gandhiji on his 150th birth anniversary. Spectres of Mahatma features a collection of 200 paintings by around 120 artists from across the country.

Most of the works uphold Gandhi’s values and the anger felt by his followers following his assasination. Artist T A Satyapal is the curator of the show.  Renowned scholar and Padma Shri Awardee GN Devi inaugurated the exhibition which was chaired by art historian Kalyan Kumar Chakravarty.

Well known artists such as Shyam Sharma, Haren Thakur,  Mrinal Kanti Gayen, Siddharth Ghosh, Riyas Komu, Asit Kumar Patnaik, Gayatri Desai, Rakhi Kumar, Hem Jyotika and Bharvi Trivedi are showcasing their works at the art exhibition remembering Mahatma Gandhi.

The inaugural session of the exhibition began with the recital of ‘bhajan’ by sufi singer Nisa Azeezi. The exhibition can be viewed live on the official website, and the YouTube and Facebook pages of White Rose Movement.   

Mahatma Gandhi Gandhi Jayanti
