Attempt to smuggle ganja to Dubai foiled, youth arrested

KOCHI: The Central police have thwarted an attempt to smuggle out ganja to Dubai via courier service and arrested a youth in connection with the incident. Officers confiscated 3.5 kg of ganja which was concealed inside a parcel containing apparel.Ajeesh Sasidharan, 25, ‘Puthuvilakathu’, Vagamon, Idukki, attempted to dispatch the parcel to Dubai through the franchise of Blue Dart Courier service on A L Jacob Road in the city.

He had bought ready-made clothes, including T-shirts and track suit, for the purpose and the ganja was concealed among them. “The drug which had been packed in small packets was concealed underneath each apparel in the parcel to evade scanning at airports.

There have been similar incidents and hence the police had launched a probe following a tip-off,” said an officer, adding,”An inquiry is on into the Dubai address to which it was to be delivered. We suspect the involvement of more persons in the racket”. A team led by S Vijayshanker, Inspector, Central police, arrested the accused who was remanded in judicial custody by a court.