STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

RAY project: Mayor Soumini Jain hits out at Opposition

 Mayor Soumini Jain said on Thursday that the allegations raised by the Opposition and some sections of media regarding  Covid defence and the RAY project were politically motivated.

Published: 02nd October 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor Soumini Jain

Mayor Soumini Jain (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mayor Soumini Jain said on Thursday that the allegations raised by the Opposition and some sections of media regarding  Covid defence and the RAY project were politically motivated. Mayor said that the allegations levelled against the corporation were mainly aimed at the coming local body elections.
“From the very beginning, the corporation has been doing excellent work in relation to Covid defence,” said the mayor in a press conference adding that there was no violation of rules in connection with the RAY project.

“It was based on a letter submitted by the contractor of the RAY project for returning the security deposit that the corporation decided to refund the amount. Before that, financial committees had also passed it unanimously. Why opposition councillors who objected at the council meeting did not oppose it in the standing committee?” the mayor said. 

She said it was the Kochi Corporation which initiated steps to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. “A special council was convened on March 10 to provide guidance to councillors and officials. Fifty hand wash systems have been set up in various parts of the city.  About 25,0000 sanitisers, masks, and gloves were also distributed,” said the mayor in reply to the allegation levelled by LDF MLAs that the corporation had done nothing to prevent the spread of Covid.

Besides, the mayor said four more FLTCs will be opened this month. The FLTCs will be opened at AJ Hall, Kaloor, St Francis Church Hall, Kathrikadavu, Palluruthy Community Hall and Pandit Karuppan Memorial Hall, Edakochi. A letter will be sent to the collector in this regard soon,” she said.Deputy mayor K R Premkumar said the absence of a permanent secretary in the corporation will impact functioning of the corporation.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soumini Jain
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp