RAY project: Mayor Soumini Jain hits out at Opposition

KOCHI: Mayor Soumini Jain said on Thursday that the allegations raised by the Opposition and some sections of media regarding Covid defence and the RAY project were politically motivated. Mayor said that the allegations levelled against the corporation were mainly aimed at the coming local body elections.

“From the very beginning, the corporation has been doing excellent work in relation to Covid defence,” said the mayor in a press conference adding that there was no violation of rules in connection with the RAY project.

“It was based on a letter submitted by the contractor of the RAY project for returning the security deposit that the corporation decided to refund the amount. Before that, financial committees had also passed it unanimously. Why opposition councillors who objected at the council meeting did not oppose it in the standing committee?” the mayor said.

She said it was the Kochi Corporation which initiated steps to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. “A special council was convened on March 10 to provide guidance to councillors and officials. Fifty hand wash systems have been set up in various parts of the city. About 25,0000 sanitisers, masks, and gloves were also distributed,” said the mayor in reply to the allegation levelled by LDF MLAs that the corporation had done nothing to prevent the spread of Covid.

Besides, the mayor said four more FLTCs will be opened this month. The FLTCs will be opened at AJ Hall, Kaloor, St Francis Church Hall, Kathrikadavu, Palluruthy Community Hall and Pandit Karuppan Memorial Hall, Edakochi. A letter will be sent to the collector in this regard soon,” she said.Deputy mayor K R Premkumar said the absence of a permanent secretary in the corporation will impact functioning of the corporation.