Second phase of Palarivattom flyover demolition gets under way

KOCHI: The second phase of the demolition works of the Palarivattom flyover began here on Thursday with the cutting of concrete slabs from the spans. A trial cutting was undertaken on the day to evaluate the time and manpower required for cutting the span into pieces and shifting them from the spot.

Officials with the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) said the full-fledged cutting would begin in the next two days, as they had to first complete the barricading of a few areas around the flyover. “The cutting process is crucial in the dismantling of spans. It will go on for a few weeks,” the officials added.

It was on Monday that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) began the demolition works of the flyover with the removal of asphalt layers, which had developed cracks soon after it was commissioned. The ULCCS, which has been entrusted with the demolition and reconstruction works, removed the asphalt layers completely in two days. The officials said it would take up to four months to demolish the girders and pier caps of the bridge.