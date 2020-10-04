STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Rs 10 crore package for Chellanam

Funds to be used to build seawalls to prevent erosion, safeguard fisherfolk

Published: 04th October 2020 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Two persons wading through the water thrown to the shore by strong waves at Chellanam (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day before the residents planned to meet him to raise their demands, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced a Rs 10-crore package for Chellanam to bolster the works to prevent sea erosion in the area. The package is part of the `200-crore scheme formulated to protect areas affected by sea erosion across the state.

As per the plan, a 1km-long seawall will be constructed using geotubes for `8 crore at Chellanam, which would be completed by January 2021. Besides, work worth `1 crore will be done for the construction of 220m-long seawall at Chellanam Bazaar. Another `30 lakh will be used to construct 270m-long temporary seawall at Chalakadavu, Malakhappadi and Kannamali.

Announcing the scheme, Pinarayi said the plan was not only to protect the coastal areas, but also safeguard the fisherfolk. The construction of two ‘pulimuttu’ (sea breaker) at Malakhapadi and the restoration of another three at Malakhapadi and Kannamali will be implemented as per the recommendation of the Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT-Madras.

According to MLA K J Maxi, close to `4 crore will be spent on repairs and `6 crore will be spent on the construction of new seawalls. “Besides, steps have been taken to conduct research on advanced coastal protection methods with the assistance of the National Institute of Open Technology in Chennai,” he said.
During the May-June period, a 425m-long temporary seawall was constructed using geo-bags for `69.6 lakh. Besides, a 900m-long temporary seawall was built at Malakhappadi, Deepti, Anganwadi, Bazaar, Velankanni, Chalakadavu, Rithalayam, and Puthenthodu for `97.8 lakh.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chellanam sea erosion
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp