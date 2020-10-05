Now, scan QR Code and travel on Kochi Metro

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an attempt to promote cashless transaction, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has added one more feature for the benefit of commuters. Metro users can now generate a ticket with the QR Code on their mobile phones through Kochi 1 App. One can use this QR code at the entry point and travel on the Metro.This is completely cashless and does not require any interface with the Ticket Office Operator. With this, passengers can directly enter the platform without having to queue up at ticket counters. A person has to download the Kochi1 application from Play Store (for Android) or App Store (for IOS users).

Steps for creating a Mobile QR code ticket for non-cardholders:

1. Open the Kochi1 application from mobile

2. Switch to Kochi Metro tab

3. Select Start Station and End Station from the drop-down

4. Click on the Book Now button

5. Check the ticket details and amount to confirm and then click on Pay

6. Enter your 6 digit mPIN to proceed( For Kochi 1 cardholders the amount will be deducted from the online balance)

7. App will redirect to Axis bank payment page where you can enter any other Debit/Credit card details followed by OTP.

8. Ticket details with QR code will be generated on the screen

9. At any time, go to the menu and click on Tickets to view your live or previous tickets.

10. The generated QR Code ticket can be used for Entry/Exit by scanning at KMRL AFC gates.