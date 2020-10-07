STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi to get second open gym by month end

The long wait of Kochiites to get an open gym on the premises of Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor is coming to an end.

Published: 07th October 2020 04:23 AM

Equipment placed at the open gym coming up near the Kaloor stadium | Arun Angela

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The long wait of Kochiites to get an open gym on the premises of Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor is coming to an end. The health department, which planned to set up the free open gym to help people battle lifestyle diseases, is all set to complete the work by the last week of October. 
This will be the second open gym in Kochi, after the one set up with the fund allocated by Hibi Eden, MP, at Chathiyath Road. 

“We have started the work of the open gym near the JLN stadium. The installation of the equipment will start within a few days. We are planning to complete the installation within ten days and open it for the public by the end of this month,” said Dr Savitha, deputy district medical officer, ErnakulamAs per the plan, around 10 modern outdoor fitness equipment will be installed in the gym.

“Changes in lifestyle and food pattern are the major reasons for several lifestyle diseases. Some physical activity can prevent such ailments to a great extent. Since several people visit the stadium for jogging, it will help them maintain fitness free of cost,” said V Saleem, chairman, GCDA, which handed nearly 1,000 sq ft of land for setting up the project.

Though the health department had planned to open the gym by April, the Covid pandemic delayed it. “We faced some issues in bringing the equipment due to the Covid restrictions. However, we have sorted the issue out and it is nearing implementation,” said a source with the GCDA.The health department which has spent nearly `4 lakh for the project is also planning to set up a similar gym at Attutheeram park near Piravom.

