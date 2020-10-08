STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Civic body land attached over failure to pay dues

Court issues order on Tripunithura royals’ plea for compensation

Published: 08th October 2020 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Sub-court officials and Tripunithura Palace administration board representatives emerging after pasting the eviction notice on new corporation building on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major jolt to the cash-strapped Kochi Corporation, the land and under-construction office building of the corporation near the High court were attached on Wednesday. The Ernakulam Sub-Court issued the order on a petition filed by the Palace Administration Board of Tripunithura for clearing the dues incurred since the acquisition of 1.2 acres in 1989.

Though the High Court in 2011 had issued a judgment in favour of the Palace Administration Board, the corporation authorities turned a blind eye to it. Following this, the palace board approached the sub-court to attach the corporation’s land to recover the compensation amount. 

“The land acquisition officer had fixed the land value at Rs 66,740 per are (Rs 27,009 for one cent). However, a division bench of the High Court in 2011 fixed the land value at Rs 1,65,550 per are (Rs 66,997 per cent).

However, the corporation hadn’t paid a single paisa. Due to this, a case was filed before the court for a compensation of Rs 3.32 crore,” said V K Prasad, lawyer representing the Palace Administration Board.

Commenting on the development, Opposition councillor V P Chandran said the corporation’s lazy attitude has resulted in such a crisis. “The legal cell and the mayor are not worried about the legal hurdles. Had the ruling front taken a clear stand, such a situation could have been avoided,” said Chandran.Meanwhile, Mayor Soumini Jain said it was the state government that acquired the land. “The case will come up for hearing on October 14. We will study the case and take necessary action,” she said.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Corporation
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp