Civic body land attached over failure to pay dues

KOCHI: In a major jolt to the cash-strapped Kochi Corporation, the land and under-construction office building of the corporation near the High court were attached on Wednesday. The Ernakulam Sub-Court issued the order on a petition filed by the Palace Administration Board of Tripunithura for clearing the dues incurred since the acquisition of 1.2 acres in 1989.

Though the High Court in 2011 had issued a judgment in favour of the Palace Administration Board, the corporation authorities turned a blind eye to it. Following this, the palace board approached the sub-court to attach the corporation’s land to recover the compensation amount.

“The land acquisition officer had fixed the land value at Rs 66,740 per are (Rs 27,009 for one cent). However, a division bench of the High Court in 2011 fixed the land value at Rs 1,65,550 per are (Rs 66,997 per cent).

However, the corporation hadn’t paid a single paisa. Due to this, a case was filed before the court for a compensation of Rs 3.32 crore,” said V K Prasad, lawyer representing the Palace Administration Board.

Commenting on the development, Opposition councillor V P Chandran said the corporation’s lazy attitude has resulted in such a crisis. “The legal cell and the mayor are not worried about the legal hurdles. Had the ruling front taken a clear stand, such a situation could have been avoided,” said Chandran.Meanwhile, Mayor Soumini Jain said it was the state government that acquired the land. “The case will come up for hearing on October 14. We will study the case and take necessary action,” she said.