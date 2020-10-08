MA College shines in KTU BTech exams

By Express News Service

KOCHI: MA College of Engineering, Kothamangalam, has secured top positions when the BTech results of the 2016-20 batch were announced in the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.A total of 124 students of the college became eligible for BTech (Honours), which is awarded to consistently high performing students who secure a minimum CGPA (Cumulative Grading Point Average) of eight without any backlogs and secure 12 additional credits by passing additional courses of PG level standard, according to a release here.

“The achievement made by M A College of Engineering is pretty special because the system could maintain its excellence amidst the chaos of a paradigm shift in academic delivery and the changes adopted in the unprecedented background of COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mathew K, principal, Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam.