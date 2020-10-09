Kozhikode architecture firm bags national design awards

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Humming Tree, an architecture studio based in Kozhikode, founded by Mohammed Afnan and Arun Shekar has bagged three nationals and four zonal awards at the IIID Design Excellence Awards for the year 2019. The firm received the prestigious ‘Young Practice of the Year’ award at the national level. The awards were conferred upon Humming Tree under various categories. In the Zone Z1 classification that represented interior designers from South India, Humming Tree won in the categories of ‘Commercial Workplace Small’ and ‘Young Practice of the Year’ and was the runner-up in ‘Retail’ category.

The firm also received a commendation in the ‘Hospitality’ category at the zonal level. The projects for which the awards were bestowed are ‘Paddock’, a car showroom Kannur, a holiday home in Wayanad and the ‘Hello Yellow’ workspace for Limotex projects and Infrastructure LLP.The ongoing projects headed by the studio include VPS Lakshore Hospital, Kochi; VPS Laskshore Medical Center, Kozhikode, My Digital Hub, residences in Manali, Chennai and Bengaluru, and Flora Vythiri Resorts in Wayanad.