STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kozhikode architecture firm bags national design awards

The firm also received a commendation in the ‘Hospitality’ category at the zonal level. 

Published: 09th October 2020 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Humming Tree, an architecture studio based in Kozhikode, founded by Mohammed Afnan and Arun Shekar has bagged three nationals and four zonal awards at the IIID Design Excellence Awards for the year 2019. The firm received the prestigious ‘Young Practice of the Year’ award at the national level. The awards were conferred upon Humming Tree under various categories. In the Zone Z1 classification that represented interior designers from South India, Humming Tree won in the categories of ‘Commercial Workplace Small’ and ‘Young Practice of the Year’ and was the runner-up in ‘Retail’ category. 

The firm also received a commendation in the ‘Hospitality’ category at the zonal level. The projects for which the awards were bestowed are ‘Paddock’, a car showroom Kannur, a holiday home in Wayanad and the ‘Hello Yellow’ workspace for Limotex projects and Infrastructure LLP.The ongoing projects headed by the studio include VPS Lakshore Hospital, Kochi; VPS Laskshore Medical Center, Kozhikode, My Digital Hub, residences in Manali, Chennai and Bengaluru, and Flora Vythiri Resorts in Wayanad.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp