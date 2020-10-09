STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome

According to dentists, over 20% of the public deal with oral issues because of the continuous wearing of masks

Published: 09th October 2020

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI:  As a fallout of the Covid spread, facemasks have become a part of everyday life. Discomfort apart, the prolonged use of masks comes with a plethora of problems, ranging from bad breath to dry mouth and headache. A little care by the user can go a long way in getting rid of these issues, say experts.
While facemasks are the new normal in public places and while interacting with others, many who need to don them for eight-10 hours daily complain of bad breath and dry mouth. These oral issues are now being termed collectively as ‘Mask Mouth Syndrome’, and over 20 per cent of the public deal with such issues, say dentists.

“Along with the several issues related to wearing masks, including earache, headache and breathing difficulty, dental issues are also becoming common. While masks have become part of our daily life and there is no way we can avoid them, bad breath and dry mouth because of wearing masks can be avoided if suitable steps are taken by the user,” said Dr Manoj Chandy, a dentist.

“Many patients, some of them my relatives and friends, who work for more than eight hours wearing masks have complained about bad breath and dry mouth. A recent study done by me online found that 16 per cent of people dealt with bad breath, while 22 per cent experienced dry mouth. As many as 514 people responded to the questionnaire. Had the number of participants been more, the percentage might have been higher,” said Dr Manikandan G R, consultant periodontist.

Generally, people who breathe through the mouth and those with poor oral hygiene are likely to develop these issues. “Such people have a high possibility of developing gum inflammation and tooth decay. Breathing through the mouth can make the gums dry. In the case of dry mouth, saliva gets reduced, leading to the opportunity for bacteria to multiply and cause oral issues,” said Dr Manikandan.“When we wear masks, a small percentage of people involuntarily breathe through the mouth. This can cause dental issues,” he added.

Those working in shops, private and public institutions, and even healthcare workers raise complaints of oral issues. “Keeping oneself hydrated and including fibre-rich food, rather than processed food, in the daily diet is the best way to keep these issues at bay. Also, those experiencing difficulty in breathing should take a five-minute break  and remove the mask once in an hour. However, they should be careful that they do it only when alone,” said Dr Manoj.


