STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status

YMCA complex in Kochi had to be closed down recently after two employees of a nearby jewellery showroom took rooms to quarantine themselves after testing positive

Published: 10th October 2020 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hotels and accommodation facilities are facing a new challenge with people, who have been advised to go into isolation after being identified as primary contacts of Covid positive patients, taking rooms hiding their real purpose.Recently, YMCA in Kochi had to close down it complex completely when two staffers of Kalyan Jewellers who took rooms there tested positive for Covid-19. Officials of YMCA said the two didn’t reveal the exact reason for taking the rooms and they tested positive a day after.

“They took the rooms on September 30. On October 1, they said they had tested positive and wanted to continue their stay in the facility. We said YMCA was not prepared to be a quarantine facility because a lot of other guests were staying. However, we had to close down our facility and disinfect the entire premises,” said a YMCA official.

Hotel industry experts say that this type of activity by a few will adversely affect the business of hotels and guest houses as they will be forced to close down their facilities for over 10 days if such a guest turns positive. “There are  a few select hotels which offer rooms for people who seek accommodation for quarantining. If any one wants to go in for isolation, they should opt for such hotels,” said Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) general secretary G Jayapal.

He said immature behaviour of a few could really pose problems to others. Federation of Kerala Hotels Association secretary Joe Joseph said this was the biggest risk the hotel sector is facing now. “We will not be able to verify whether the guest is taking the room for staying in quarantine. Insisting on the Covid-19 test result from a guest is not practical. This is the main reason that 90 per cent of the hotels have not started their operations,” he added.

When contacted, Kalyan Jewellers official spokesperson said they directed all staff of the MG Road showroom in Kochi to go into isolation after a couple of employees tested positive for Covid. “It was as per the direction of the health department that we told our staff to go into isolation. The two staffers who took the rooms in YMCA were from Palakkad and North Paravoor. They did so because they don’t have enough facilities at their homes to stay in isolation,” the spokesperson said.The two staffers didn’t hide the purpose of stay from YMCA officials. They had clearly communicated that they were taking rooms to stay in isolation, the spokesperson said.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 hotels
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp