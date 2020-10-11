STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi to come under integrated traffic management system from Oct 19

The project will ensure hassle-free journey for pedestrians, detection of traffic violators

Published: 11th October 2020 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The traffic system in city will become smart with the introduction of the integrated traffic management system (ITMS) under the Smart City Mission project. The project will ensure effective traffic management, hassle-free journey for pedestrians and detection of traffic violators. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the system via videoconferencing on October 19.The project has two phases - enforcement and traffic management. While enforcement deals with detection of traffic violations and slapping of fine, traffic management pertains to flow detection and optimisation of signal controls.

 ITMS for Kochi consists of vehicle actuated signals, pelican signals, corridor management and area traffic control system, traffic surveillance through PTZ cameras for violation of detection and incident management, red light violation detection system, variable message signage and the control centre. The main attraction is the vehicle actuated signal, which functions automatically to manage the traffic snarl-ups in the city.

Instead of the present system of isolated signals, most of which are controlled manually, the ITMS aims at upgrading the entire system to automated technology and interlinking of all signals. This will help in managing traffic effectively and reducing the number of cases related to traffic violations.

The traffic signal system at 21 major junctions in and around the city has been interlinked. ITMS has a number of electronic equipment for improving road traffic conditions. The pelican signal for pedestrians is another major feature of the new system which enables pedestrians to manage traffic. Pelican signal lights have been installed at busy junctions, including Shanmugham Road, Menaka junction, Kaloor church bus stop, Edappally church bus stop.

Cameras have been set up at 35 centres to detect traffic violations. These cameras have a special feature to capture images at night and even during bad weather. The Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd has completed the work to upgrade traffic signals along with the setting up of a command control centre. The entire system will be managed from the control centre located at Revenue Tower. The centre has facilities for effective surveillance.The entire system is being launched at a cost of `26 crore. It includes the cost of managing the system for five years and imparting training for the officers by Keltron.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi integrated traffic management
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp