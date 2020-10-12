STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi Metro Rail Limited completes surveys for reviving 6 city canals

A representational picture of a canal shore in Kochi after the rejuvenation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has completed all major surveys for the coveted IURWTS (Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System) project aimed at regenerating the canals in Kochi.

The agency undertook the project last year on the orders of the state government and awarded the work to Antea Nederland BV (Netherlands) for the development of the concept, master planning and detailed design. KMRL is reviving six major canals in the city, Edappally Canal, Chilavanoor canal, Thevara-Perandoor canal, Thevara canal, Market canal and Konthuruthy canal.

“The KMRL has completed all major surveys within a short period. The Detailed Project Report has been prepared and submitted to the government for its approval. We have lined up the course of action, including cleaning of canals, rehabilitation of affected persons, shore protection and canal-oriented developments, thus bringing life back to the canals in Kochi,” said KMRL MD Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

Sharma, who is also the Additional Chief Secretary for special projects in the state, added that KMRL has big plans for the city. “Through this project, we will bring these canals to the erstwhile glory. KMRL is also looking to develop more lung spaces along these canals,” he said. KMRL has completed the most advanced LIDAR survey for getting the topographic details and to map the sub drains, which join the canals. It has also completed the Social Impact Assessment Study, water quality studies and Bathymetric Survey.

Geotechnical bore-hole investigation at 56 identified locations for understanding the soil characteristics and lithology along the canals is nearing completion. The major portion of floodplain analysis and water-balancing studies is being done in the Netherlands and the same is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

As the project area falls under the CRZ zone, KMRL had submitted an application before the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the ministry has sanctioned the terms of reference for various mandatory clearance to be obtained. Kerala State Pollution Control Board has approved the Consent to Establish and wildlife clearance from the forest department is expected shortly. The application for wetland clearance has been submitted by KMRL to Kochi Corporation.

Land identification and acquisition proposals are also progressing fast. As part of the social upliftment aspects of the project, people residing along the canal banks will be resettled in a full-fledged housing complex, which is being built to accommodate the homeless. The land has been identified in Kakkanad and the acquisition process is progressing fast.

As part of urban regeneration, KMRL has plans to implement canal-oriented development projects. The KMRL is planning to make the canals navigable to the possible extent and it will have intermodal connectivity with the Kochi Metro Rail, Water Metro and the road network.

KMRL forms Cycle Club for its employees
Kochi: KMRL has formed Kochi Metro Cycle Club for its employees. “The club aims to encourage cycling as a hobby. This pandemic has shown us the importance of fitness. We are encouraging our employees to do exercises like walking, running and cycling. KMRL wants to achieve the number one status in terms of the health of our employees,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, MD, KMRL. The club was formally inaugurated by K Mahesh Kumar, DIG Ernakulam, at Muttom on Sunday. Alkesh and wife cycled to Muttom from their home at Thevara to attend the function.

Comments

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp