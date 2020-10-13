Corporation to approach court over attachment of its property

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mayor Soumini Jain has said the corporation will take legal steps to get the Ernakulam Sub-Court’s order to attach the land and under-construction office building of the corporation near the High Court revoked.The court issued the order based on a petition filed by the Palace Administration Board of Tripunithura for clearing the dues incurred since the acquisition of 1.2 acres of the erstwhile royal family in 1989.

“The state government is the first party in the case. The corporation is only the second respondent. However, legal steps will be initiated against the order,” the mayor said during the council meeting held at Ernakulam Townhall on Monday.The mayor also accused the government prosecutor of not appearing in the court when the case came up for hearing.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader KJ Antony said the corporation is losing its assets, including the headquarters, one by one as a result of the pathetic administration. “The stay on the corporation-owned land on MG Road still continues as the court refused to consider the case,” he said.

Councillor Sudha Dileep Kumar of BJP alleged that many parts of MG Road were encroached by private individuals. “Though Thammanam-Pullepady road was handed over to the Public Works Department for construction, the construction of the road was halted as the corporation did not provide the required documents,” said Sudha.