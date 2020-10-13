STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Palarivattom flyover: Govt initiates reconstruction cost recovery process

A senior RBDCK officer told TNIE that though the item-wise estimate given by DMRC has put the cost of reconstruction at Rs 22.68 crore, they are yet to finalise the amount to be recovered from RDS.

Published: 13th October 2020 04:59 AM

Asphalt layer being removed as part of Palarivattom flyover demolition | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC) starting the reconstruction of the Palarivattom flyover, the state government has initiated proceedings to recover the cost of the work from RDS Project Ltd, the company which constructed the flyover originally. In an order issued on October 7, the government has directed the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) to take necessary steps to recover the cost of reconstruction from the original contractor.

A senior RBDCK officer told TNIE that though the item-wise estimate given by DMRC has put the cost of reconstruction at Rs 22.68 crore, they are yet to finalise the amount to be recovered from RDS. “We will work out a detailed estimate cost as per the directive of the state government and initiate the recovery proceedings,” the officer said. 

The works department said that DMRC had communicated that they were not seeking any government funding for the work as they will be using the fund available with DMRC from earlier contracts.

Comments

