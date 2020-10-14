Four-lane glory for Tripunithura soon

Deena Theresa By

KOCHI: After gathering dust for nearly 25 to 30 years, the proposal to widen the two-lane road from SN Junction in Tripunithura to Poothotta, which leads to Vaikom, is expected to take off soon. Touted to be a significant development in Tripunithura, work regarding the widening work is likely to resume just in time for the second phase of the Metro, which extends from SN Junction to the terminal near the railway station.

“The 15-km road will be developed into a 22-metre-wide four-lane road, all the way to Poothotta. The PWD (Public Works Department) had estimated the fund for the same several years ago, but later, budgetary allocation was done through KIIFB (Kerala Investment Infrastructure Fund Board). The latter wanted a bus bay in the project which would require more space than specified in the project. This led to tussle between KIIFB and other authorities concerned. However, eventually the project has been sanctioned for Rs 450 crore. Bus bays have been included in the project,” said V P Prasad, chairman of Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations.

While the entire project may take a while to complete, Prasad said the present government can at least wrap up land acquisition procedures during its tenure, considering the pace of recent developments. “Getting a four-lane road is imperative; Tripunithura comprises narrow and pocket roads ever since time immemorial. The population has increased and so have private vehicles. With the arrival of the Metro, the region will get highly congested, with the current two-lane road that forms the state highway. Similarly, the road leading to the Kochi Refineries Ltd (KRL) should also be expanded to allow ease of traffic lest disasters occur. The only major development the region has had is the mini bypass,” he added.

Municipality chairperson Chandrika Devi assured that work will begin soon and that most paperwork has been cleared. “The project was delayed inordinately but had come to the forefront at the insistence of M Swaraj, MLA. Road widening will decongest Tripunithura and perhaps, reduce the number of accident zones along the roads leading all the way to Poothotta, which is an entry point for those from Vaikom. It will be a much-needed facelift for Udayamperoor and Poothotta too,” she said.

A ‘Rajaveedhi’ for the erstwhile town

If the road-widening project is a breather for vehicles, the upcoming ‘Rajaveedhi’ is intended to be a respite for pedestrians in Tripunithura.The two-stretch footpath from the Sree Poornathrayeesha Temple to the North Fort Gate and East Fort Gate is being planned by The Pedestrian Facilitation Council (TPFC) and was inaugurated on October 2.

Part of the city beautification process, the project will also include seating, two bus stops and other pedestrian-friendly facilities, in accordance with the IRC (Indian Roads Congress) guidelines. “The plan also comprises an efficient drain duct as the region is prone to waterlogging. Studies will be undertaken on the same. Simultaneously, we have proposed to create ducts for cable operators and KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) too. ‘Rajaveedhi’ is intended as a model footpath. Altogether, the pedestrian facilities by KMRL from Pettah to SN Junction and the Rajaveedhi connecting the other roads in Tripunithura will create a safer town for residents here,” said R Venugopal, secretary, TPFC.

The plan has been submitted to KRL which will fund the initial stage of the three-phase project. “A tri-party agreement between KRL, TPFC and the municipality has been signed. The venture was submitted through an NGO on October 2. Once we receive the NOC from PWD, we can begin work. As per our estimate, we will require nearly Rs 1.5 crore for the first phase which includes the duct system. Currently, we are negotiating on the time period,” he added.

long road to development

