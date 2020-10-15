Handbook on disaster management to be launched

By Express News Service

KOCHI: US Consulate General, Chennai, in association with the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), Kochi, will host the online launch of ‘Community Resilience Handbook for Disaster Preparedness and Management’ at 11am on Thursday. Anne Lee Seshadri, Public Affairs Officer at the US Consulate General in Chennai, will deliver the opening remarks, followed by a panel discussion on ‘All-Hazards Approach to Community-Based Disaster Risk Mitigation.’

The panel, moderated by D Dhanuraj, CPPR chairman, includes speakers Muralee Thummarukudy, chief of Disaster Risk Reduction, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); Himanshu Grover, co-director, Institute for Hazard Mitigation and Planning, College of Built Environments, University of Washington; Nivedita P Haran, IAS (retired), honorary chairperson, Board of Directors, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, Kerala; and Shekhar L Kuriakose, member secretary, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.To join the event, register using this link: bit.ly/3lqBAOe.