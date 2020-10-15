STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

SI, CPOs transferred for thrashing youths

Local residents also staged a protest in front of the Fort Kochi police station.

Published: 15th October 2020 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after a group of youths were allegedly beaten up by police in Fort Kochi for playing cricket violating Covid protocol, three police officers, including a sub-inspector, were on Wednesday transferred in connection with the incident.While inspector C R Singh of Fort Kochi police station was transferred to Thoppumpady, civil police officers Sunil and Gireesh were transferred to Elamakkara and North stations respectively. Five local youths were injured when police personnel allegedly used wooden planks to beat them. They were playing cricket in a private property in Fort Kochi.

A 21-year-old person identified as Shaq, 21, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital while another youth Sabahia, 20, whose eye was injured, was shifted to Ernakulam general hospital. Local residents also staged a protest in front of the Fort Kochi police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp