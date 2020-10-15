SI, CPOs transferred for thrashing youths

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after a group of youths were allegedly beaten up by police in Fort Kochi for playing cricket violating Covid protocol, three police officers, including a sub-inspector, were on Wednesday transferred in connection with the incident.While inspector C R Singh of Fort Kochi police station was transferred to Thoppumpady, civil police officers Sunil and Gireesh were transferred to Elamakkara and North stations respectively. Five local youths were injured when police personnel allegedly used wooden planks to beat them. They were playing cricket in a private property in Fort Kochi.

A 21-year-old person identified as Shaq, 21, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital while another youth Sabahia, 20, whose eye was injured, was shifted to Ernakulam general hospital. Local residents also staged a protest in front of the Fort Kochi police station.