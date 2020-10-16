STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Drug racket: One more youth held for smuggling MDMA

 The youth, who was part of the racket supplying MDMA drugs in the city, was arrested by the city police on Thursday.

Published: 16th October 2020 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The youth, who was part of the racket supplying MDMA drugs in the city, was arrested by the city police on Thursday. Muhammed Shifaz, 20, a native of Aluva, the fifth accused, who had been absconding, was netted. Earlier, Amachukwu Okkeke, 37, resident of Bilekahalli, Bengaluru, who was part of the racket was arrested on Sunday.

Okkeke’s involvement came to light after Elamakkara police arrested Ahmmed Yazin, 21, and Mohammed Shahad, 22, on March 2 with 21 gm of MDMA in their possession. Upon further interrogation, it was 
revealed that Muhammed Shifaz supplied them the contraband. Shifaz had booked a room in a hotel at Edappally through online hotel rent business portal and supplied the drugs from there. How-ever, after the arrest, Shifaz escaped from the spot and went hiding.

Shahad and Yazin went to Bengaluru, where Muhammed Shifaz was studying and procured the drug with the help of Muhammed Riyas, 23. As per the direction of Riyas, Shifaz paid `40,000 to Okkeke online to buy the contraband, said the police.“More accused would be arrested in the case as police are searching for those who sent the money to the account of Shifaz to get the contraband. It is learnt that the customers of this racket are college students,” said an officer with the investigation team.

Youth held with ecstasy drugs
Kochi: A youth who brought ecstasy pills for sale in the city landed in police custody on Thursday. Jabir, 21, of Edathala, was arrested with 10 pills while he was attempting to sell the drugs at Palarivattom. According to the police, the accused procures the drug from Bengaluru via middlemen and sells it to youths in Palarivattom and Vyttila areas at high prices. The drug is known as ‘pill’ among youths, the police said. Acting on a tip-off received by City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare, a team led by Palarivattom SI Lijo Joseph made the arrest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MDMA
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp