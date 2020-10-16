Drug racket: One more youth held for smuggling MDMA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The youth, who was part of the racket supplying MDMA drugs in the city, was arrested by the city police on Thursday. Muhammed Shifaz, 20, a native of Aluva, the fifth accused, who had been absconding, was netted. Earlier, Amachukwu Okkeke, 37, resident of Bilekahalli, Bengaluru, who was part of the racket was arrested on Sunday.

Okkeke’s involvement came to light after Elamakkara police arrested Ahmmed Yazin, 21, and Mohammed Shahad, 22, on March 2 with 21 gm of MDMA in their possession. Upon further interrogation, it was

revealed that Muhammed Shifaz supplied them the contraband. Shifaz had booked a room in a hotel at Edappally through online hotel rent business portal and supplied the drugs from there. How-ever, after the arrest, Shifaz escaped from the spot and went hiding.

Shahad and Yazin went to Bengaluru, where Muhammed Shifaz was studying and procured the drug with the help of Muhammed Riyas, 23. As per the direction of Riyas, Shifaz paid `40,000 to Okkeke online to buy the contraband, said the police.“More accused would be arrested in the case as police are searching for those who sent the money to the account of Shifaz to get the contraband. It is learnt that the customers of this racket are college students,” said an officer with the investigation team.

Youth held with ecstasy drugs

Kochi: A youth who brought ecstasy pills for sale in the city landed in police custody on Thursday. Jabir, 21, of Edathala, was arrested with 10 pills while he was attempting to sell the drugs at Palarivattom. According to the police, the accused procures the drug from Bengaluru via middlemen and sells it to youths in Palarivattom and Vyttila areas at high prices. The drug is known as ‘pill’ among youths, the police said. Acting on a tip-off received by City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare, a team led by Palarivattom SI Lijo Joseph made the arrest.