Reserving 25% beds for Covid-19 difficult for small hosps, say experts

With the number of Covid cases reported among the health workers increasing day by day, manpower at most hospitals has been reduced.

Published: 16th October 2020 04:53 AM

Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent directive of the Ernakulam district collector to hospitals to keep aside 25% of their high dependency units and ICU beds for treating Covid patients, has stirred a hornet’s nest, with many experts opining that hospital infrastructure and human resources, particularly for smaller hospitals would be put under undue and avoidable stress.

“Only major hospitals in the district would be in a position to earmark and spare 25 per cent of their ICU beds for Covid treatment. Smaller hospitals will not be able to do so, as their limited capacity would permit perhaps only 5-10 per cent of beds to be allotted to Covid patients, with the remaining catering for the treatment of non-Covid patients. Further, the treatment of Covid and non-Covid patients cannot be clubbed together in common wards, as this would increase the risk of infection even more,” said a doctor with a major private hospital in Kochi.

With the number of Covid cases reported among the health workers increasing day by day, manpower at most hospitals has been reduced. Many hospitals are struggling to manage the shifts of the staff. So far, around 500 health workers have been tested positive for Covid in the district.

“With the healthcare staff getting infected, hospitals are under immense pressure ensuring treatment for   non-Covid and Covid patients. The staff on Covid duty cannot be allotted to any other speciality. Non-Covid patients are also important for hospitals,” said Dr Monu Varghese, a pulmonologist based in Kochi.
Presently, over 750 Covid patients are undergoing treatment at various private hospitals in the district. “There should be separate entry and exit points for patients and staff on duty in Covid ICU wards. Hospitals should be able to keep aside an entire floor with ICU beds for the treatment of Covid patients,” said a health official.

