Unscientific and illegal, yet conversion therapy rampant

 On May 21, 21-year-old Anjana Harish, an openly queer person, committed suicide.

LGBT, Third Gender, Rainbow

For representational purposes

By Deena Theresa
KOCHI: On May 21, 21-year-old Anjana Harish, an openly queer person, committed suicide. Months before her death, she had uploaded a video on social media platforms recounting the horrors she went through at a de-addiction and mental health centre in Palakkad where she was admitted for ‘conversion therapy’. Despite being condemned by psychologists and psychiatrists and several warnings issued about the danger it poses to a person’s wellbeing, conversion therapies, a pseudoscientific practise of trying to change one’s sexual orientation through physical, psychological and spiritual interventions, continue to thrive.

On October 12, Queerala, a community organisation that advocates LGBTQ rights, filed a petition in the Kerala High Court to ban conversion therapy. “Anjana Harish’s suicide prompted conversation around the practice. The amended Mental Health Act and solidarity statements from psychologists and psychiatrists were the first prompters towards the petition,” said Rajashree, board member of Queerala.

Rajashree highlighted that the number of conversion therapies has doubled during the lockdown. “Usually, we contact queer affirmative psychologists and psychiatrists who then inform those who make families aware of the illegality and its dangerous effects. However, we won’t be able to intervene in every such case, instead, we want a concrete solution. People should have the avenue to report such instances and make sure these doctors aren’t practising any more,” she added. 

She believes that the process is driven by the stigma against homosexuality. “Parents are misinformed that it is a psychiatric disorder. Several panic and force their kids into therapy. Due to the power disparity, teenagers are unable to fight back and end up in the dehumanising process. When the demand arises, more doctors go rogue,” said Veena Sethuraman, board member, Queerala, and director-HR at INMobi and psychotherapist.

“Sexuality and sexual orientation design our identity and self-esteem. When these are stigmatised and shamed, it impacts confidence and creates a mental imbalance. There has been an increase in such cases during the lockdown. Many who have been staying with their parents for a long time have been forced to come out of the closet when conversations on future and marriage take place,” said Veena. 

High time for better laws
According to a report submitted before the UN Human Rights Council in June, conversion therapy is built on the false premise that it can alter the sexual orientation of gender diverse people. The report called for a global ban against conversion therapy. Despite the ban on conversion therapies in several countries, and law being updated to specifically ban the same against minors, turning a homosexual and queer person into a straight person is a money-making enterprise for many, Rajashree highlighted.

After the decriminalisation of Section 377, it was imperative to ban conversion therapy. “In 2018, Indian Psychiatric Society announced its official stance on homosexuality, stressing that members should  ‘stop considering homosexuality as an illness’. Banning conversion therapy ideally should be the next step. But many doctors practice and defend it. Filing the petition is a progression and taking equal rights in the country to the next step,” said Veena.

