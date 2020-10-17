Contest for ad and media agencies 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pepper Creative Awards Trust is organising its annual Deadline Contest 2020 for advertising agencies, media houses, and ad film makers based in South India. The last date for registration is October 20. Interested individuals and companies can register at pepper.awardor.com. The topic for developing the creatives will be based on public interest. The entries in jpeg format should be uploaded before 5pm on October 22.

The winners will be selected by a jury comprising Abhijit Avasthi, founder, Sideways; Prathap Suthan, co-founder and CCO, Bang In The Middle and P R Satheesh, COO, MMTV Ltd. The winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

The entry fee for the contest is `1,000. Participants can submit more than one entry. But each entry will be charged separately. Payments should be made as per the bank details given on the above site. For more details, contact: 75599 50909, 0484-4026067.