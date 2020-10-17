Railway terminal at Ponnurunni: Nod for feasibility study

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Southern Railway has given the green light for a feasibility study to convert the marshalling yard at Ponnurunni into a modern Railway Terminal. Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL) will conduct the study. The move came after Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden wrote to Southern Railway Divisional Manager asking him to entrust KRDCL with the study. “As the Railways has insisted on maintaining goods lines, a station with six platforms is under consideration,” he said. “The study is also expected to look into the possibilities of exploring private partnership in the project. If Ponnurunni becomes an integrated terminal, we will get a railway station near Vyttila,” he said.