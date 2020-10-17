Three more youngsters arrested in inter-state drug trafficking case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Friday arrested three more youngsters in connection with a case in which a group of youth were nabbed for running a drug sales network in the city under the cover of running a daily rental accommodation facility. Muhammed Yasin, 20, of Kuvappady, Perumbavoor, Joffin Varghese, 19, of JM Cresent, Palarivattom, and Afab Liyaquat, 20, of Edathala, Aluva, were nabbed by a team led by Inspector of Police A Ananthalal.

Police said they got the trio’s details from Nigerian national Amamchukwu Okake, 31, who was arrested by a Kochi city police team from Bengaluru while the police were following the trail of a drug seizure case registered at Elamakkara police station.

“The Nigerian spilled the beans on the other accused who were acting as his agents to distribute the synthetic drugs in Kochi and other areas,” said a police official.The police busted the drug racket when they seized MDMA from a building at Edappally in March where a group of youths were staying.