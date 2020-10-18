Operation Dark Hunt: 11 arrested, 23 other accused deported

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ongoing Operation Dark Hunt, which had been launched by the Rural police in November last to nab goonda elements, has led to the arrest of 11 people this year. Besides, 23 accused were deported and barred from entering their respective police station limits by invoking the provisions of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) under the operation.

The operation was launched after intelligence inputs from police field agents revealed that many criminals were into illegal activities, including extortion and drug peddling, in the district. “The crackdown under Operation Dark Hunt on those involved in goonda activities, which hinder the peaceful life of people, will continue.” according to K Karthik, SP, Ernakulam Rural.

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

In the latest arrests carried out as part of the operation, Ashik, 25, of Cherai, and Vishnu aka Pallani Vishnu, 29, of Angamaly, who have several cases against them, had been rounded up. The arrests had been made on the basis of a report from K Karthik, Rural SP.Ashik was booked in about 15 cases, including those pertaining to murder, rape and attempt to murder. He also figures in cases registered the under the Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police had arrested him under KAAPA twice. He had been released on bail and was allegedly planning more crimes when the police closed in.Vishnu has about 10 cases pertaining to attempt to murder, assault, robbery, and outraging the modesty of women against him registered in Angamaly, Kalady, and Nedumbassery police stations. Though he had been granted bail in a murder case, he allegedly engaged in criminal activities in violation of the bail conditions.