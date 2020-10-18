STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Operation Dark Hunt: 11 arrested, 23 other accused deported

Operation was launched after intelligence inputs from police field agents revealed that many criminals were into illegal activities

Published: 18th October 2020 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The ongoing Operation Dark Hunt, which had been launched by the Rural police in November last to nab goonda elements, has led to the arrest of 11 people this year. Besides, 23 accused were deported and barred from entering their respective police station limits by invoking the provisions of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) under the operation.

The operation was launched after intelligence inputs from  police field agents revealed that many criminals were into illegal activities, including extortion and drug peddling, in the district. “The crackdown under Operation Dark Hunt on those involved in goonda activities, which hinder the peaceful life of people, will continue.” according to K Karthik, SP, Ernakulam Rural.

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

In the latest arrests carried out as part of the operation, Ashik, 25, of Cherai, and Vishnu aka Pallani Vishnu, 29, of Angamaly, who have several cases against them,  had been rounded up. The arrests had been made on the basis of a report from K Karthik, Rural SP.Ashik was booked in about 15 cases, including those pertaining to murder, rape and attempt to murder. He also figures in cases registered the under the Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

The police had arrested him under KAAPA twice. He had been released on bail and was allegedly planning more crimes when the police closed in.Vishnu has about 10 cases pertaining to attempt to murder, assault, robbery, and outraging the modesty of women against him registered in Angamaly, Kalady, and Nedumbassery police stations. Though he had been granted bail in a murder case, he allegedly engaged in criminal activities in violation of the bail conditions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Operation Dark Hunt
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp