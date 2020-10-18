STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pitiable condition of Kochi roads haunts motorists

 The innumerable complaints to the civic body on the terrible condition of city roads have apparently fallen on deaf ears as the corporation continues to look the other way.  

Image of motorists braving a downpour in Chennai used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The innumerable complaints to the civic body on the terrible condition of city roads have apparently fallen on deaf ears as the corporation continues to look the other way.  A case in point is the attempt made by residents of Kadavanthara region to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the fast deteriorating condition of Salim Rajan and Gandhinagar roads. However, with the corporation in no mood to listen, it is the motorists who are forced to endure the backbreaking ordeal. 

At Pulleppady and Chittoor, the story is the same but with a slight twist-- patchwork was done on the roads in these two areas recently, but it was more of a face-saving exercise. This has left the residents seething with resentment and they are demanding proper roads.“The corporation needs to take long-term measures instead of doing patchwork which lasts hardly a month,” said Ranjit Thampy, activist and resident. 

According to him, the potholed stretch in front of Indira Gandhi Cooperative hospital and near the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kadavanthra is a nightmare motorists are forced to endure on a daily basis.  Ambily T A, executive engineer, Kochi Corporation, said tenders have been awarded for carrying out repairs of 20 major roads, including the Salim Rajan Road, in the city, and that  work will begin when the rain ceases. 

“BM and BC tarring will be carried out on Salim Rajan Road. Though we had done patchwork of Gandhinagar Road last year, following complaints the road is not included in the list and it has been recommended for tarring works since it is not registered under the corporation,” she said.  According to Ambily T A, tenders have been awarded for tarring work of Hospital Road, Maveli Road (Gandhinagar area) and Panampilly Nagar Road. 

