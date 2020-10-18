Seven CFLTCs to be set up in Kochi as COVID cases rise

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the number of daily Covid cases hovering around the 1000-mark, the Kochi Corporation has decided to intensify its fight against the pandemic. Mayor Soumini Jain said that the corporation is in the process of setting up seven CFLTCs in the city.

“One of these centres is located in the Blessing Hall adjacent to St Francis Xavier Church, Kathrikadavu. The hall can accommodate 120 patients at a time and will have two floors for men and women. The health department has been asked to provide services of nurses and doctors at the state-of-the-art centre,” the Mayor said.