Kochi gas supply to be extended to entire district

Natural gas supply to be extended to Angamaly, Perumbavoor and Kolenchery; groundwork begins in 6 municipalities

Published: 19th October 2020 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Workers laying a pipeline for the city gas supply project

Workers laying a pipeline for the city gas supply project

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government has decided to implement the city gas supply scheme in all taluks of Ernakulam district. Currently, the natural gas pipeline is available from Karingachira via Kundannoor and Edappally up to Aluva. It has now been decided to extend the supply to Angamaly, Perumbavoor and Kolenchery as well. Groundwork for the same have started in all six municipalities.

Local Self-Government Department principal secretary gave the directions regarding this to the local bodies during a video-conference meeting held on Saturday which was presided by District Development Officer Afzana Parveen.

At present, 2,500 houses in Thrikkakara municipality have benefitted by the scheme. The plumbing work in 1,500 houses has also been completed. In addition to nine CNG stations, work is in progress at Wellingdon Island, Kalady, Perumbavoor and Poothottam. Municipalities that have not permitted to implement the project have been directed to decide within 21 days.

Most of the municipalities opposed the digging up of roads for the project. The heads of the local bodies raised their apprehensions on re-tarring of the roads after digging for pipe-laying. 

They also complained that even the newly constructed roads were cut for pipe-laying and left without proper re-laying. In the meeting, the local bodies were assured that the Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd (IOAGPL), which is implementing the project, will carry out the reconstruction works. The municipalities demanded that once the pipes are laid, the roads should be temporarily filled within two days and the entire restoration works should be completed in another 30 days. The implementing agency has agreed to this demand, thereby reaching a consensus with the local bodies.

With the implementation of the scheme, natural gas will be available in every household round the clock without interruption. In addition to domestic consumers, CNG vehicles, commercial and industrial consumers will also benefit from the scheme. It is also safer to use as the density of the gas is much lower than that of other cooking gases.

The natural gas reaches the GAIL gas pipeline from the Petronet LNG terminal at Puthuvype. GAIL supplies natural gas to IOAGPL pipeline from the valve station at Kalamassery. IOAGPL then delivers the gas to customers through steel or MDPE pipelines. In Kerala, IOAGPL got the permission to supply natural gas in Ernakulam district in the fourth bidding round of Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB). The board approved the gas supply by IOAGPL in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts in the ninth bidding round.

CITY GAS PRICE

Like water and electricity bills, the gas bills have to be paid according to the meter reading based on usage
For domestic consumers, the price is C752.92 per MMBTU (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) 
For commercial purpose, the price is C850.33 per unit
C720.72 per unit for industrial customers
For CNG consumers, the price is C57.30 per kg
The average monthly consumption of natural gas for a family of four is estimated at 0.4 units (expenditure of C300 only)

Ernakulam gas supply scheme
