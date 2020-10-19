Youth Congress sells 2,000 food packets to aid transwoman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Proclaiming their support to Sajana Shaji, the transwoman who was harassed by hooligans for trying to earn a living selling biriyani, the Tripunithura Youth Congress assembly constituency committee on Sunday organised a biriyani fest at Tripunithura. The event was inaugurated by MLA V D Satheesan.

“We had asked Sajana and her team to prepare 2,000 packets of biriyani. We saw a great demand for her food and sold a higher number of packets than we had earlier decided upon,” said DCC general secretary Raju P Nair.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Satheesan said the work undertaken to bring those who are constantly sidelined against to the mainstream was real politics. He expressed his solidarity with Sajana and her team, and added that the police’s inaction on Sajana’s complaint showcased the attitude of the society in its entirety.