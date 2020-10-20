International Film Festival of Kerala gets approval, academy approaches theatres for screening

Shainu Mohan By

KOCHI: Despite the pandemic crippling the state, preparations are in full swing at the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy to ensure the smooth conduct of the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), which has been postponed to February 2021. According to academy officials, IFFK has received the mandatory nod from the FIAPE (International Federation of Film Producers Associations) for conducting the festival in February. The academy invited entries for the event and the deadline is on

With Unlock 5.0 relaxations, reopening cinemas with fifty per cent audience is allowed. The academy has hence initiated steps to book all major movie screens in the capital city for the festival. Academy chairman and filmmaker Kamal told TNIE that the selection process is proceeding at a fast pace. The selection is being done online this year due to social distancing norms.

He added that the academy has held talks with theatre owners in the city already. “We have already communicated with many of the theatre owners and unofficially told them to make screens available for hosting IFFK. They all are positive, but a little confused too, as the Kerala government is yet to officially approve the reopening of cinemas,” said Kamal. More clarity is expected by next month.

“Based on the feedback we got, the Covid cases are likely to go down by mid-December. We hope cinemas will reopen then. We have decided to give official letters to the theatre owners very soon,” Kamal added. As per the current schedule, the festival is scheduled from February 12 to 19, 2021.

Though the state government hasn’t allowed movie theatres to operate yet, academy office-bearers are hoping that would change by December and the festival can be held on ground in February 2021.

New and improved norms

According to Kamal, an eight-member committee has been constituted for the selection process. Last year, we received around 360 movie entries. This year, because of the pandemic, we have divided our jury into two. Initial shortlisting is going on. The panel is likely to choose around 60 movies from the entries. The second panel of five jury members will physically watch the shortlisted movies and select 10 movies. Twelve Malayalam movies will be featured in the ‘Malayalam cinema today’ section and the competition section will showcase 10 international movies, two Malayalam language movies and two other language Indian movies.

“Unlike previous years, the 25th edition will showcase a lesser number of movies because of the pandemic. “Last year, we showcased around 160 to 170 movies and this year we may reduce it to 120 movies. There needs to be more clarity in the conduct of the festival and on the number of delegates who can participate. We are awaiting government approval for our plan,” said Kamal.