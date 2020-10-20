STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Relatives allege medical negligence killed Gulf returnee, not Covid

Harris who was employed as a taxi driver in Kuwait returned to Kochi on June 15 after losing his job.

Published: 20th October 2020 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing, Odisha

For representational purpose. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Relatives of a 49-year-old Covid patient who died while undergoing treatment at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kalamassery have alleged medical negligence behind his death. Fort Kochi native C K Harris, who was admitted to the MCH on June 25 after testing positive for Covid-19, breathed his last on July 20. The allegation has shone the light on the circumstances leading to his death, especially after a nursing officer’s voice clip claiming negligence by the hospital staff for certain Covid-19 deaths has gone viral. 

Harris who was employed as a taxi driver in Kuwait returned to Kochi on June 15 after losing his job. After reaching the Kochi airport, he was directly shifted to a quarantine facility in Puthencruz by health officials. After five days, he developed fever and breathing difficulty after which he tested positive for Covid-19. Following this, he was admitted to the Ernakulam MCH. 

“We had our suspicions ever since we were informed of his death, especially since he spoke to us on July 20 and told us he was getting better. He informed us that he was being shifted to the ward soon and would be discharged within a week. At least, that was what the doctors had told him. However, he died the same night,” said Anwar Haneef, Harris’s brother-in-law. 

According to Ruksana, wife of Harris, the family had not seen him ever since his return from Kuwait. “We did everything they asked for to treat him. The doctors told us to buy an oxygen support machine that cost `70,000 for him. Though we bought it, it was never used,” she said. 

The family says the voice clip confirmed their suspicions. “The action against the nursing officer who exposed the issue is condemnable. The real culprits should be punished as per the law,” said Anwar.  The hospital authorities have vehemently denied the family’s accusation of medical negligence on their part, blaming the unpredictability of the Covid-19 infection for Harris’s death. The family has lodged a complaint with the Kalamassery police station seeking action against those responsible for Harris’ death. Kalamassery police have registered a case and launched a probe.

Krishna Iyer Movement seeks investigation
Kochi: Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement on Monday sought the investigation by the health secretary into the death of a Covid due to alleged medical negligence at Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital. The association also urged the authorities to take necessary actions against the culprits and has written to the Chief Minister seeking action and raising concerns on the matter.

“This is not the first time. four years back, a medical student died at the hospital due to negligence. Committed authorities should be appointed at the MCH. Now, every one year the principal gets transferred and nobody is genuinely interested in the betterment of the hospital,” said Dr Sanil Kumar, member of the Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement, which has been campaigning for CCRC and the better health system in the district.

598 test positive in dist, 978 recover
Kochi: The district on Monday reported 598 new Covid cases. Among the new patients, 398 contracted the virus through local transmission and six came from other states. As many as four healthcare workers, 15 police personnel and seven migrant workers are among the newly infected. The sources of infection of 190 are unknown. Meanwhile, 978 people recovered from the infection on Monday. The district currently has 11,473 active cases.

COVID TRACKER
Total confirmed cases: 35,109
Recoveries so far: 23,667
No of people under home quarantine: 29,698
Deaths: 102
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp