Relatives allege medical negligence killed Gulf returnee, not Covid

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Relatives of a 49-year-old Covid patient who died while undergoing treatment at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kalamassery have alleged medical negligence behind his death. Fort Kochi native C K Harris, who was admitted to the MCH on June 25 after testing positive for Covid-19, breathed his last on July 20. The allegation has shone the light on the circumstances leading to his death, especially after a nursing officer’s voice clip claiming negligence by the hospital staff for certain Covid-19 deaths has gone viral.

Harris who was employed as a taxi driver in Kuwait returned to Kochi on June 15 after losing his job. After reaching the Kochi airport, he was directly shifted to a quarantine facility in Puthencruz by health officials. After five days, he developed fever and breathing difficulty after which he tested positive for Covid-19. Following this, he was admitted to the Ernakulam MCH.

“We had our suspicions ever since we were informed of his death, especially since he spoke to us on July 20 and told us he was getting better. He informed us that he was being shifted to the ward soon and would be discharged within a week. At least, that was what the doctors had told him. However, he died the same night,” said Anwar Haneef, Harris’s brother-in-law.

According to Ruksana, wife of Harris, the family had not seen him ever since his return from Kuwait. “We did everything they asked for to treat him. The doctors told us to buy an oxygen support machine that cost `70,000 for him. Though we bought it, it was never used,” she said.

The family says the voice clip confirmed their suspicions. “The action against the nursing officer who exposed the issue is condemnable. The real culprits should be punished as per the law,” said Anwar. The hospital authorities have vehemently denied the family’s accusation of medical negligence on their part, blaming the unpredictability of the Covid-19 infection for Harris’s death. The family has lodged a complaint with the Kalamassery police station seeking action against those responsible for Harris’ death. Kalamassery police have registered a case and launched a probe.

Krishna Iyer Movement seeks investigation

Kochi: Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement on Monday sought the investigation by the health secretary into the death of a Covid due to alleged medical negligence at Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital. The association also urged the authorities to take necessary actions against the culprits and has written to the Chief Minister seeking action and raising concerns on the matter.

“This is not the first time. four years back, a medical student died at the hospital due to negligence. Committed authorities should be appointed at the MCH. Now, every one year the principal gets transferred and nobody is genuinely interested in the betterment of the hospital,” said Dr Sanil Kumar, member of the Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement, which has been campaigning for CCRC and the better health system in the district.

598 test positive in dist, 978 recover

Kochi: The district on Monday reported 598 new Covid cases. Among the new patients, 398 contracted the virus through local transmission and six came from other states. As many as four healthcare workers, 15 police personnel and seven migrant workers are among the newly infected. The sources of infection of 190 are unknown. Meanwhile, 978 people recovered from the infection on Monday. The district currently has 11,473 active cases.

COVID TRACKER

Total confirmed cases: 35,109

Recoveries so far: 23,667

No of people under home quarantine: 29,698

Deaths: 102

