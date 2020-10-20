STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Technology varsity NSS Cell, Snehita Foundation initiate online campaigns

According to the officials of NSS Cell, the response has been overwhelming. NSS Programme coordinator Joy Varghese said online webinars ensured better reach to the public.

KOCHI: National Service Scheme Cell of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Kerala, is collaborating with Thiruvananthapuram-based NGO Snehita Women’s Health Foundation to create breast cancer awareness this year. The NSS Cell has held around six webinars across the state attended by hundreds of students and volunteers. Dr Reji Jose, medical director of Snehita Foundation, said that the pandemic has held back clinical breast examination programme run by the foundation. 

“We had to temporarily suspend the clinical breast examination programme because of the Covid-19 protocol. We used to do an average of 10 breast examinations per day. Since the launch of the programme in 2016, we have examined around 25,000 women and detected breast cancer in 33 of them. This year, unfortunately, we are unable to conduct any special screening camps. So, we have joined hands with NSS Cell of the university to focus on spreading awareness,” said Reji. 

According to the officials of NSS Cell, the response has been overwhelming. NSS Programme coordinator Joy Varghese said online webinars ensured better reach to the public. Over 200 NSS Cells across the state have around 12,000 volunteers working under its banner.

“We are planning to train at least 10 volunteers from each unit on clinical examination as part of the programme. We are waiting for campuses to reopen,” said Joy.APJ Abdul Kalam Technological  University NSS advisory committee member Ratheesh S said that the online campaigns are giving an opportunity for even the family members of the volunteers to join the campaign, increasing its effectiveness. 

UNITED for a cause
NSS Programme coordinator Joy Varghese said online webinars ensured better reach to the public. 200 NSS Cells across the state have around 12,000 volunteers working under its banner.  At least 10 volunteers from each unit will be trained in clinical examination 

