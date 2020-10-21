STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cochin Smart Mission starts repair work on Cloth Bazar Road

 The Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has started repair work on the Cloth Bazar Road near the Ernakulam Market following complaints from traders about its terrible condition.

Published: 21st October 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has started repair work on the Cloth Bazar Road near the Ernakulam Market following complaints from traders about its terrible condition.  Though the poor condition of the road has now been addressed by CSML, work on damaged portions of Jews Street, Market Road and Merchants Road is yet to begin. According to T A Ambily, executive engineer,  Kochi Corporation, only patchwork to fill the potholes had been carried out on three roads by the civic body recently.  

“For the past five years, we have been urging authorities to repair  potholed roads. However there has not been any response from the part of the officials concerned and consequently nothing has been done to fix the issue,” said K M Vipin, general secretary, Kerala Merchants and Chamber of Commerce (KMCC). 

According  to  G Karthikeyan, president, KMCC, “The authorities should take necessary steps to ensure that the roads remain in proper condition to make it convenient for both customers and traders to enter the area”.An official of Cochin Smart Mission Limited said repair work on small stretches in the city, including TD East Sannidhi Road, is progressing. 

“The repair works being carried on all roads except the Market Road  will be completed within seven days. Along with the tarring work, the drains will be cleaned and cover slabs placed.” she said.“The repair work could not commence on time due to the reduced workforce after  50 per cent of the employees of the contractor, who has been assigned the work, tested Covid positive,” according to the official.  

