Keel-laying of Kochi Water Metro’s first boat held

The traditional keel-laying ceremony is universally recognised and one of the most important events in the construction of a vessel.

Published: 21st October 2020 06:21 AM

The keel-laying ceremony of the first boat to be built for Kochi Water Metro taking place at the Cochin Shipyard on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The keel-laying ceremony of Kochi Water Metro’s first boat was held at Cochin Shipyard on Tuesday. Kochi Metro is constructing a hybrid electric catamaran ferry with a capacity to carry 100 passengers.The traditional keel-laying ceremony is universally recognised and one of the most important events in the construction of a vessel. It marks the beginning of a significant construction phase.

In olden days, the construction happened around the keel, while in modern times, the date signifies a substantial process in the shipbuilding. Classification rules of the boat apply as on the date on which the keel is laid.“The boat is finally taking shape. We are glad about the progress. Construction of terminals and the boat is progressing well. We are looking forward to inaugurating Water Metro’s operations in early 2021,” said Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma. Under the Water Metro project, being implemented by KMRL with the financial support of the German Development Bank, KfW, a total of 76 boats will be rolled out in a phased manner in the backwaters of Kochi. As part of the project, a total of 41 boat jetties will also be modernised.

The Cochin Shipyard will deliver 23 hybrid passenger boats at an estimated cost of Rs 175 crore for the first phase of the project. The first boat is expected to be delivered by December.Earlier, Thiruman Archunan, Director (Projects) KMRL, Suresh Babu N V (Director-Operations) Cochin Shipyard, and V J Jose (Director Finance) Cochin Shipyard and other officials attended the keel-laying ceremony.

