STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Students Biennale 2020

Ever since its inception in 2012, the Kochi-Muziris Biennale has brought the best of global contemporary art to the shores of Fort Kochi, Kerala.

Published: 21st October 2020 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Ever since its inception in 2012, the Kochi-Muziris Biennale has brought the best of global contemporary art to the shores of Fort Kochi, Kerala. Having completed four successful editions, the Biennale is all set to kick off its fifth edition in December with Singapore-based artist Shubigi Rao helming the four-month-long event as its curator.

In the run-up to the second edition in 2014, The Kochi Biennale Foundation had initiated a Students Biennale. Running parallel to the main festival, the Students Biennale was envisioned as a curated exhibition that would showcase artworks and installations created by students pursuing fine art courses in colleges across the country.  

This year, owing to Covid-19 pandemic, Students Biennale 2020 has been restructured as a fully virtual exhibition. The foundation has made an open call for budding student artists in this regard. Here is all you have to know:

Last time around
Students Biennale 2018 which marked its third edition saw the participation of 112 fine art students chosen not only from India but also from neighbouring countries of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Nepal. Based on the theme ‘Making as Thinking’, the exhibition was spread across seven venues along the Bazaar Road and Mattanchery stretch in Fort Kochi. The exhibition which was curated by a jury of six culminated in award and residency bestowed on 11 young artists from Kashmir while Akanksha Agarwal, Maksud Ali Mondal and Umesh Singh were rewarded with the TATA Trusts’ Students’ Biennale International Award. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp