‘Winter morning’ and more

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The public art installations recently completed as part of a state-level camp organised by Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi in Kollam have deep narratives hidden under them. The works, contributed by a group of eight artists from the state at a total cost of `20 lakh have been stationed on Ashramam ground in the district. Giri Vasudevan, Gurprasad Ayyappan, K B Jyothilal, V Satheesan and Pramod Gopalakrishnan are among the artists who were involved in making the sculptures.

Thiruvananthapuram-based sculptor V Satheesan’s work ‘Winter morning’ draws inspiration from his time in New Delhi where he pursued Masters in Fine Arts. The sculpture shows two figures covering their bodies with blankets to protect themselves from the cold. While Satheesan’s work portrays human figures, the sculpture carved by Pramod Gopalakrishnan is all about nature. “The three trees which form the sculpture represent the coexistence of nature which has no boundaries, unlike humans who distinguish based on colour, caste and religion,” said the city based artist.

According to Sugathakumari A S, manager, Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi, the sculptures were part of a beautification project by the District Tourism Promotion Council, that has allotted `10 lakh for its completion at the venue. “The artists were given `40,000 as remuneration and four workers were also arranged for assisting them. Our aim is to promote sculptors of the state.

We had also held similar camps in Kannur and Kozhikode districts over the past few years”, she said.Though the state level camp was supposed to begin last month, it was stopped midway due to opposition from political parties. The camp subsequently resumed on October 15.