1,190 test Covid positive, 970 recover in Ernakulam

KOCHI: The district on Wednesday reported the state’s highest tally of 1,190 new Covid cases. Of these, 926 got the infection through local transmission. Ten health workers are also among those who tested positive. The newly infected includes 53 police personnel and 14 migrant labourers. According to health officials, the sources of infection of 243 persons remained unknown.

Multiple cases were reported from Payipra, Fort Kochi, Rayamangalam, Vengola, Tripunithura, Palluruthy, Sreemoolanagaram, Thrikkakara, Kizhakambalam, and Cheranalloor. Meanwhile, 970 patients were discharged. In all, 11,366 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in the district.