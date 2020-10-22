STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Past missteps give credence to negligence charge

Fifty-nine-year-old Baihakki, who died on July 24, was admitted to the MCH on July 8 for Covid treatment.

Published: 22nd October 2020 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducts covid 19 sample collection.

For representational purposes

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI:  With multiple complaints of medical negligence leading to patient fatalities surfacing, the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, has come under immense public scrutiny. The deaths of Covid patients at the hospital have brought back memory of the events that had occurred in 2016 and 2017. Several families who had lost their loved ones while undergoing treatment at the MCH are demanding accountability on the part of the hospital.

Fifty-nine-year-old Baihakki, who died on July 24, was admitted to the MCH on July 8 for Covid treatment. His relatives claim that he had mentioned in voice messages that he was not getting proper attention and care from the staff. “We were not in a position to see him or the doctor treating him, since direct communication was not possible due to the Covid situation. Whenever we enquired with the doctors and staff about his condition, they always reassured us that he was stable,” said Nisthar K A, Baihaaki’s elder brother. 

“We had even thought of shifting him from the hospital to ensure better facilities, but at that time, we were unable to do so,” said Nisthar. “Now that Dr Najma Salim has openly stated that the allegations of medical negligence raised by a nurse in a voice clip are true, our suspicion has been corroborated. My brother died due to negligence,” he added. 

Long before the pandemic reached our shores, the deaths of Shamna Thasneem in 2016 and Jerin Michael in 2017, while under treatment at the MCH, had led to allegations of lapses on the part of the hospital. Shamna, a second-year student at the MCH, died on July 18, 2016, due to severe allergic reaction to an injection which was administered by the doctors who were her teachers at the Medical College.

A few months later, Jerin, a 25-year-old Thevakkal native, died allegedly due to denial of medical care at the MCH. Jerin was taken to the hospital on March 25, 2017, with severe stomachache. The treatment was delayed as the chief surgeon was not available that day. Relatives recount their horrible experience when his health condition worsened -- he had to be wrapped in a bedsheet and carried to the ICU as the lift was not working. By the time they reached the ICU, it was too late. The family had accused the hospital of denying proper medical care. 

“As far as the Ernakulam MCH is concerned, this is not the first time an incident of medical negligence has been reported. An expert committee should review the situation here, and medical staff who are committed to their duty and betterment of the institution should be appointed,” said Dr Sanil Kumar, member of V R Krishna Iyer Movement, which has been campaigning for establishing the Cochin Cancer Research Centre and multi-speciality facilities at the MCH.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCH
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp