STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

12 more local youths held as police widen probe into Nigerian drug racket

He said the details collected so far reveal the involvement of more youngsters in the racket.

Published: 23rd October 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: More worrying details about the growing nexus between Nigerian drug traffickers and local youth are coming out in the open, with the arrest of 12 more youngsters on Thursday in a major operation conducted by a special team. The police team is also verifying the details of four more youths who are on the run after the operation was launched to hunt agents of the drug racket that sourced synthetic drugs like MDMA and LSD from Nigerians operating from Goa and Bengaluru, for distribution in Kochi and its suburbs, mainly Perumbavoor, Kothamangalam and Aluva.

It was following the arrest of a Nigerian national, Amamchukwu Okake, 31, from Bengaluru that the city police could collect more information about the racket which has been operating in the city for some time. 
“We are verifying certain details about the youths in custody. Their arrest will be recorded soon. We have identified a few bank accounts through which funds were transferred for drug trafficking,” said Inspector of police A Ananthalal, who is leading the team.

He said the details collected so far reveal the involvement of more youngsters in the racket. A detailed questioning of the arrested Nigerian will be conducted again if necessary.Police could bust the racket and track involvement of the Nigerian after 19gm of MDMA worth `1 lakh was seized and three youths – Aluva residents Yasim, Muhammad Shahad and Muhammad Riyas –  were arrested from a rented house at Edapally here.

The three youths were in direct contact with the Nigerian supplier and used to frequently travel to Bengaluru to bring the contraband. The police officers said Malayali youths settled in Bengaluru were acting as the contact point for new members to join the network with Nigerian suppliers.

As per a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) data, 97 African nationals were arrested from south Indian states between January 2014 and June 2017. The most arrests were made from Goa (55), followed by Karnataka (20) and Tamil Nadu (10). In Kerala and Andhra, six Africans each were arrested. In December 2016, Kochi police busted a drug racketwhen two Nigerians were arrested from a flat near Kaloor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nigerian drug traffickers
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp