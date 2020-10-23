STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A piece of Kolu tradition in Kochi

Published: 23rd October 2020

By Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Malayalis, Navrathri is immensely important for Ayudha pooja and Saraswathi pooja, the former that blesses tools which earns us livelihood and the latter that lets us revere education and learning. Saraswathi pooja exceptionally appeals to students, for it is the only days in the year where parents don’t speak of school or homework. But then, there is more in this festival. 

‘Bommakolu’, the ritual of arranging dolls in houses according to folklore or mythology, is quite popular outside Kerala. Sriram Athimoolam, a Palarivattom-resident has been celebrating Navrathri along with the Bommakolu ritual for over 20 years. “The tradition was passed on for  generations before me. These dolls (bomma) are considered a part of our family and celebrations. Bommakolu represents a fragment of art and culture that is beginning to be forgotten over time. The ritual teaches one to respect women, as they personify Goddess Saraswathi,” says Sriram.

This custom is popular in other South Indian states where people gift such dolls to their well-wishers, considering it to be a good omen and symbol of prosperity. The dolls are arranged on alternative ‘padi’ (steps) and can vary according to region, culture and belief.Apart from this, women and girls are being honoured by conducting prayers and poojas for them. Elders in the house present them with a ‘Thamboolam’ consisting of new cloth, turmeric-smeared coconut, bangles, mirror and others.

Sriram Athimoolam and family

“I used to source my dolls from Madurai, Coimbatore and Chennai. There is even a village in Madurai named Vilachery that makes these dolls,” said Sriram. “Every year, families get together and set up Bommakolus at Ernakulam Mahadeva Temple. But this year, we limited the celebrations to our houses due to the pandemic,” he added.

Sriram recollects the stories his mother used to narrate about the Navarathri and Bomma kolu celebrations at their ancestral home in Palakkad. “The decorations are made from the scratch, using mango leaves and flowers. We even collect the silver foils inside the cigarette packets to make butterflies for decorations. My grandfather used to travel to Tiruchy to buy these dolls,” he said. Sriram works as the deputy director of Kerala State Productivity Council in Kochi.

History of Bommakolu 
Earlier, the dolls were made up of wood which used to be heavy and lasted longer. Nowadays, it is made up of clay and paper, and needs to be restored every year before being arranged for the ritual. Every year, the dolls are arranged in a unique way. After the Navratri celebrations, the dolls are symbolically put to sleep on the ninth day and safely stored away in cupboards or boxes until next year.

