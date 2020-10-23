Cloth Bazar Road renovation begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Smart Mission Limited has started repair work on the Cloth Bazar Road near the Ernakulam market following complaints from traders about its terrible condition. Though the poor shape of the roads in the aforementioned areas has been addressed by the CSML, work on damaged portions of Jews Street, Market Road and Merchants Road is yet to begin. According to T A Ambily, executive engineer, Kochi Corporation, only patch work to fill the potholes had been carried out on three roads by the corporation recently.

“For the past five years, we have been urging authorities to repair potholed roads. But there has not been any response from their part and consequently nothing was done to fix the issue,” said K M Vipin, general secretary, Kerala Merchants and Chamber of Commerce (KMCC).

According to G Karthikeyan, president, KMCC, “The authorities should take necessary steps to ensure that the roads remain in proper condition to make it convenient for customers and traders to enter the areas”. A CSML official said repair work on small stretches in the city, including TD East Sannidhi Road are progressing. “ The repair works on all roads except the Market Road near the will be completed within a week. Along with the tarring work, drains will be cleaned and cover slabs placed. The work was delayed due to the reduced workforce after 50 per cent of the employees of the contractor, who has been assigned the work, tested Covid positive,” the official said.