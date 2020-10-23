STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Helmetless travel: Motor Vehicle Department comes clear on penalty

There is also a provision in the rule to suspend the licence of the violator for three months. 

Published: 23rd October 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic police trying to stop helmetless two-wheeler riders in Hubballi | Express

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  “My hairstyle will get spoilt”, “I forgot to carry one”, “I couldn’t find mine” -- excuses are galore for motorcycle riders to not wear a helmet. But if you think you can get away with the offence by paying a minor penalty and offering a generic excuse, think twice, because the cop penalising you now has the authority to suspend your licence as well, says the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD).

According to the Motor Vehicle Rule Section 194(d), if the motorcyclist isn’t wearing a helmet, the official flagging him for the violation can fine him `1,000, which the violator has to pay mandatorily. There is also a provision in the rule to suspend the licence of the violator for three months. 

While the state government had reduced the fine amount to `200 by using the authority provided to it by Motor Vehicle Rule 200, as per the sub-rule (2) in the second section, even if the motorcyclist pays the compounding fee, they will not be able to escape from getting their licence suspended, attending a driver refresher course, and community service. 

From October 1, 2020, as per the Motor Vehicle Rule 206 sub-section(4), police officers have been given the authority to recommend the cancellation of the violator’s driving licence and confiscate the same to send it to the driving authority. As per official data, if all riders wear a helmet, road accident-related deaths in the state can be reduced by 20 per cent.    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Motor Vehicle Department Helmetless
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp