STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Israel's Prism may retain Unimoni employees once deal goes through

Finablr has about 7,000 employees globally and over 500 in Kerala, who mostly work at its back-end unit in Kochi under the Unimoni brand.

Published: 23rd October 2020 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: Employees of Finablr, a remittance firm in the midst of an accounting scandal, have enough reasons to breathe easy as Israel's Prism Advance Solutions, which has agreed to take over the UAE-based group, is likely to retain the employees too.

Finablr has about 7,000 employees globally and over 500 in Kerala, who mostly work at its back-end unit in Kochi under the Unimoni brand. A large section of the employees has not been paid salaries for the past several months, after the shares of Finablr -- founded by entrepreneur B R Shetty -- were suspended from
trading on the London stock exchange (LSE) since March. Reports said the company had an undisclosed debt of $1.3 billion.

In a regulatory filing on LSE last Friday, Finablr said: "The company's discussions with Prism are continuing as the parties work together to determine an optimum structure for the transaction, taking into account all applicable regulation."
 
Rob Miller, group human resources and restructuring implementation director, Finablr, told TNIE that it will be "great news to employees" if the deal goes through. "Prism will potentially acquire Finablr Ltd, which is the ultimate holding company of our India operations (and all subsidiary companies) which by default includes our employees in India and elsewhere. The intention of the management in putting this deal to the board is to continue trading," he said in an e-mail response.

Responding to salaries, Miller said this was in the hands of the Central Bank of UAE. "Outside of the UAE, some entities in India has the ability to pay employees, while other entities are only able to meet partial payroll obligations," he said.

Speaking over the phone, Miller said some businesses including its gold loan unit are profit-making. Some employees at Unimoni's back-end unit in Kochi said the company has asked them to look out for opportunities.

"Some employees left the company after they got offers from banks and other companies. Since the company hasn't paid the salaries for 4-5 months, those who are getting good offers are moving out," said an insider, adding that over 80 employees may have left the company.

Miller said it was only reasonable for the company to allow employees who are moving out to facilitate the exit as they have families to take care of.

The Shetty-founded NMC Healthcare and Finablr reportedly owe more than $6.6 billion to banks based in the GCC and internationally. Miller said: "As the potential deal is in respect of the equity of Finablr Ltd., the intention is for the potential investor to assume the liabilities. Again, we are still in the early stages."
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PRISM finablr Unimoni
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ramesh VN
    four months ago
    12 hours ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp