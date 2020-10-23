Metro riders unhappy over hefty parking fee

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The extension of Kochi Metro to Pettah was greeted with great anticipation by local people. But the hefty parking fee being charged by KMRL has irked commuters. According to Metro passengers, the parking fee is high and unaffordable.“The extension of Kochi Metro to Pettah was received warmly by commuters. However, parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers is posing a major challenge. For four-wheelers, KMRL is charging `20 for two hours and `10 for each subsequent hour.

The fee for two-wheelers is `10 for two hours and `5 for each subsequent hour. Due to this, a person who comes to work regularly by car and travels in Metro has to spend `90 per day for parking alone. Similarly a two-wheeler owner has to spend `45 for parking alone. This is unaffordable for regular travellers. As a result, passengers are forced to avoid the Metro station,” said V P Chandran, corporation councillor.

He said parking fee should be waived for those who opt to travel in Metro. “It is unfair to charge such a hefty fee from commuters. I have requested the KMRL to find a solution to the issue,” added Chandran.

Metro authorities said only a nominal fee is being charged from commuters. “We had allowed free parking for Metro passengers. But that didn’t contribute to an increase in the ridership. Those who are not using the Metro are parking their vehicles in our facility,” said the spokesperson.