Treat yo’ self

October special limited period stay offer from Port Muziris, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, is a change of scenery we all need after staying at home for what feels like forever!

Published: 23rd October 2020 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By  Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: On my way to Port Muziris, Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio Hotel near the Kochi airport, I couldn’t stop thinking about how hospitality has always been about the widest smile, and imagining a mask over it could be hard for most of us. We have all kept travel plans aside for too long, and it is time to get back out there and explore the world. The October special limited period offer from Port Muziris might just be your induction to the new normal, with all the pampering, luxury and art they offer. 

As soon as I enter, the staff gets hand sanitising  and tempertaure check out of the way. Operations manager Malavika Sahay elaborates on the rigorous training Marriott has been putting them through since the pandemic outbreak, to make every aspect of a guest’s stay safe and hygienic. 

Aesthetic art walk
The tale of Port Muziris is familiar to most of us. The hotel is Lila’s home. Lila, an imaginary mascot, was born in Mattancherry and moved to the west after she got married. The hotel paints a beautiful imagery of her return to her homeland, as envisioned by Bengaluru-based Malayali artist Vimal Chandran. Everything from the flowers and backwaters, to the little birds and creepers find a place in Vimal’s whimsical story telling.

Kochi-bred artist Sachin Samson’s contributions will welcome you as soon as you proceed to the rooms, crabs, fishermen, and meditating crains drawn with charcoal and sealed with flame. The art walk is an integral part of your stay with Port Muziris, because it is a window to the spirit of Kerala and Kochi, a rendition of its aesthetics, as implied by their tagline - your Kerala starts here.

Dinner to die for
Chef Siju Krishnan’s magic at Lila’s kitchen teleports every Malayali back to the nostalgia of many childhood tastes, while for guests of the state, it is a peek into the  flavour burst that awaits them. The treat begins with Chaya Peedika, a makeshift tea shop that serves over 15 varieties of tea and coffee each and a mix of the most-loved Kerala snacks - pazhampori to bajji.

Your dinner may be picked from a menu that serves the most sumptuous Kerala dishes, including Chemmeen Njeradippizhinjathu (shrimp slow cooked in coconut milk), spicy fish curry, erachi peralan (beef slow cooked in indian spices) and more. There is also a wide array of international cuisine - fast food to Italian, in case you are tired of the homegrown flavours. Marriott Bonvoy members may choose the in-room dining, and settle in with a good movie for the night.

Breakfast game is strong!
The complimentary breakfast is definitely a show stopper. After a good night’s sleep, when the bell rings, if you expect to see a couple of breakfast dishes, and some coffee, you are in for an unexpected treat. The menu includes poori masala, Idli and sambar and dosa with chutney arranged in the top shelf of the trolley. The second level has waffle oozing with maple syrup and pancakes with whipped cream (extra too, because everyone loves whipped cream!) The ensemble doesn’t end there. Croissants, heavenly pancakes and a fruit platter are served too, with four bottles of healthy hydrants — detox water, pineapple lassi, watermelon juice and healthy booster!

All you have to know!
The last minute offer is a great way for you to arrange an overnight treat for yourself, or family or friends—a quick getaway from the work from home schedule.
Till October 31
Includes room and breakfast
Avail upto 30% off on the bookings
You may book your stay at www.portmuziriskochi.com
Or call: 0484 7193333 / 8943336037
Free pickup/drop within 30km of the property

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp