Kochi airport to operate 460 services per week 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Union government permitting Indian airlines to increase the number of domestic passenger flights to 60 per cent of their pre-Covid services, the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has decided to operate 460 services per week from Sunday. As per the winter schedule announced by the Kochi airport on Friday, there will be 230 arrivals and 230 departures per week from October 25, and the schedule will be in effect until March 27, 2021. As many as 742 services were operated from the airport during the corresponding season in 2019.

Under the new schedule, direct flights will be operated to cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Mysuru, and Kolkata, in addition to stopovers at Jaipur and Guwahati. The airport will ensure state-of-the-art touchless identity verification, check-in, sanitisation, and security check facilities to instill confidence among the passengers, said an official.

As per the schedule, 114 services will be operated per week by IndiGo, 14 by Vistara, seven by Alliance Air, 29 by Air Asia, 32 by Air India, 10 by GoAir, and 39 by SpiceJet. There will be 60 services to Delhi, 53 to Bengaluru, 38 to Mumbai, 28 to Chennai, 23 to Hyderabad, 11 to Kolkata, seven each to Mysuru and Ahmedabad, and three to Kannur.

In the international sector, 66 services will be operated per week during the period. There will be 20 departures to Dubai, 11 to Sharjah, four to Abu Dhabi, two to Dammam, four to Doha, three each to London and Malé, nine to Muscat, and one service each to Bahrain, Salalah, and Singapore.