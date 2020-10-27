Kerala gold smuggling: DRI nabs four at airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted four passengers who arrived at the airport with 5.2kg of compound gold from Dubai on Sunday.

After extraction, 4.05kg of gold worth D2.12 crore was recovered. The arrested are Mohammed Kunju Mahin of Malappuram, Muhammed Arjas of Kozhikode, Shamsudheen of Kozhikode and Kamal Mohaideen of Tamil Nadu.

“The DRI intercepted the accused who were trying to exit the airport via green channel. All of them were wearing knee caps in which packets containing compound form gold was concealed,” said DRI sources.